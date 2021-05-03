Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

