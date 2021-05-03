Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EXPD stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.71.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
