Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

