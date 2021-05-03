Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $74.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.12.

NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

