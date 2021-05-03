Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

