Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

Shares of FN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,783. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

