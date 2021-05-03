Facebook, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $12.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.83 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

