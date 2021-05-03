Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.87.

FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

