FairCoin Price Reaches $0.0838 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $254.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0838 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004842 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00109902 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.