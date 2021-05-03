Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

May 3rd, 2021

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,824,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 8,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,634,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNMA. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

FNMA stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.31 and a beta of 2.38. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Comments


