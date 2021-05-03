Ferrari (RACE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RACE opened at $213.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.10. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $147.08 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.11.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

