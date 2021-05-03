FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 716,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FibroGen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $609,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in FibroGen by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

