Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after acquiring an additional 237,516 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $10,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.