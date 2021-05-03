Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

LMNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.