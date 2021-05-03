Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $43,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $274,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $451,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $63,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.56 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

