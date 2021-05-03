Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of MANT opened at $85.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

