Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,401 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

