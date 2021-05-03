Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WING opened at $158.41 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

