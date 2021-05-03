Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

In related news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.