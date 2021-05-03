Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 204 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

