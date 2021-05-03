Financial Analysis: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.10% 23.45% 7.35% Telos N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Leidos and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $11.09 billion 1.30 $667.00 million $5.17 19.59 Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Telos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leidos and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 1 10 0 2.91 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Leidos presently has a consensus price target of $116.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Telos has a consensus price target of $41.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Leidos.

Summary

Leidos beats Telos on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

