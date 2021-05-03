Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.73. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

