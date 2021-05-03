Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.33. 28,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,783. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70.

