Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $6.21 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

