Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $831,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. 16,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 324.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

