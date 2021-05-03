Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,434,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of PALL stock traded up $4.89 on Monday, hitting $279.53. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $165.10 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

