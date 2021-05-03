Firo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.99 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Firo has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market cap of $146.80 million and $10.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.42 or 0.00021458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.60 or 0.05416466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.51 or 0.01732304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00477756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00715248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.27 or 0.00600076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00084111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.33 or 0.00429109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,821,138 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

