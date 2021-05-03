First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Sells $228,982.26 in Stock

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

