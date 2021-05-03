First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFNW opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

