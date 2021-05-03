First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 147,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

FNWB opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.