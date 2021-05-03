First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,837 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

