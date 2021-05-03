First Quadrant L P CA Has $101,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.