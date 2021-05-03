First Quadrant L P CA Has $533,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR opened at $50.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.