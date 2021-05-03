First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

