First Quadrant L P CA Invests $308,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

Shares of DELL opened at $98.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

