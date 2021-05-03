First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $190,000 Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

