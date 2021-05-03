First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 76,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.