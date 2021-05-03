First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 924.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.08 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

