FirstService (FSV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/30/2021 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

4/28/2021 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $161.00.

4/28/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

4/27/2021 – FirstService had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/13/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2021 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,407. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after buying an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after buying an additional 514,942 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,230,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

