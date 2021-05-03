Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,041 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Sally Beauty worth $40,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $22,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares during the period.

SBH opened at $20.07 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

