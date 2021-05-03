Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $70.66 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Onto Innovation worth $70,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

