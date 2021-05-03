Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $78.09 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,202 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $78,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

