Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Littelfuse worth $82,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $7,739,571 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $265.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average is $251.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

