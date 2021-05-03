Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,163 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $60,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $44.99 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

