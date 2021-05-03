Fisker (FSR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2021 – Fisker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/28/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

4/26/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/20/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Fisker is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Fisker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

3/10/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00.

3/9/2021 – Fisker was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

3/4/2021 – Fisker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,867,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,711. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $16,115,000.

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

