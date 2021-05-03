Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $110.92 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

