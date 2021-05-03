Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Decreased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FLS opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

