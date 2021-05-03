Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

