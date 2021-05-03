Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDYPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $105.40 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.33.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

