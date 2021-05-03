FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 934,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.06. 697,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. FMC has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 945,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 267,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.